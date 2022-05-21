Lufkin police arrest woman who allegedly displayed AR-15-style rifle during argument

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police officers arrested an 18-year-old woman Friday afternoon in connection with allegations that she displayed an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle during a disturbance involving a woman who once dated her boyfriend.

Senay Jenkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a felony. She has since posted bail on a bond amount of $3,500 and has been released from the Angelina County Jail.

According to the Lufkin Police Department media report, the incident occurred in the parking lot of the Big’s convenience store located at 620 N. Raguet Street sometime between 12 and 4:30 p.m. Friday.

According to an LPD offense report, officers were dispatched to a minor accident at the intersection of North Raguet Street and Abney Avenue Friday afternoon. While they were on their way to the scene, dispatch told them that one of the vehicles had been involved in a disturbance at the Big’s convenience store on North Raguet Street.

A Lufkin PD officer spoke to Jenkins, the driver of a Hyundai car, and the other occupants of the vehicle, the offense report stated.

The man with Jenkins allegedly said he had a Glock 9 mm pistol and an AR-15-style rifle in the trunk of the car and added there was no disturbance, verbal, or physical.

The LPD officer then went to the Big’s convenience store and talked to a clerk and the victim. The victim said that she dated Jenkins’ boyfriend before the other woman did.

“[The victim] said when she walked out of the Big’s, Senay was waiting for her,” the offense report stated.

The victim told police that after Jenkins asked the victim about her relationship with her boyfriend, she allegedly reached into the car, pulled out a “long rifle” and pointed it at her. Jenkins then walked around to the other side of the car and told the man with her to “face this [expletive],” the offense report stated.

The victim told police that she thought Jenkins was telling the man to shoot her, the offense report stated.

At that point, the man took the rifle away from Jenkins, the offense report stated. The man and the woman got into the car and allegedly sped away.

Later, the LPD officer watched the store’s surveillance video. According to the offense report, the video matched most of the victim’s allegations. However, the offense report stated that although Jenkins turned toward the victim after she pulled the rifle out, it didn’t look like she pointed it at the other woman.

The offense report stated that the video appeared to show Jenkins and the man arguing as the victim walked to her vehicle. Jenkins could also allegedly be seen slapping the man on the side of his head.

According to another offense report, the victim told police that she felt that her life was in imminent danger.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.