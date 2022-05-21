Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Today is a First Alert Weather Day
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies this morning will turn partly cloudy by this afternoon with temperatures warming up into the low 90s across East Texas. Most of the day is expected to be quite nice if you don’t mind the heat and breeze. This evening though, will bring some changes. Between 6 and 8pm we expect a line of storms to begin moving into East Texas, some of which could be strong to severe. The main threat with these storms will be wind, followed by a flooding risk where storms train over the same area. There is a possibility of hail, up to the size of quarters/1″, and a very low tornado threat as well. With there being graduation ceremonies and celebrations taking place today, please keep in mind that while the afternoon will be nice, you need to be weather alert this evening and overnight.

The cold front driving these storms will move through East Texas, bringing some welcomed cooler temperatures along with the needed rain. Overnight we should drop into the low 60s and see highs tomorrow only in the mid 70s! Shower and storm activity is expected to continue into Sunday, but rain chances will dwindle through the day. Looking ahead, more rain and storms are expected by Monday night, continuing for Tuesday, Wednesday, and ending on Thursday. Up to 4″ of rain will be possible across East Texas over the next seven days, creating a flooding concern but also helping to alleviate drought conditions. All that said, be sure to make the most of today because it could be our last dry day/mostly dry day until late next week. Have a great Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

