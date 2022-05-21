UT Tyler softball advances to NCAA Division II World Series

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UT Tyler softball team is heading to the NCAA Division II World Series after defeating Texas A&M Kingsville in a best of three South Central Super Regional series.

The Patriots went into the day on the back of a four-hit performance from Tatum Goff that won game one by a 5-1 score. In game two, the Patriots trailed after the first inning, but back to back home runs by Ashley Perez and Tatum Goff put UT Tyler ahead by two runs. They would maintain that lead until the sixth inning when the Javelinas rallied to score two in the sixth and one in the seventh to force extras. Tied 5-5 in the bottom of the 9th, Kayla Gonzalez hit an RBI single through the second base gap and the Javelinas walked off with a win in game two.

This set the stage for game three to be played 30 minutes later. Tatum Goff would come in to pitch six innings, surrendering five hits and striking out six on her way to the victory. UT Tyler trailed by one run until the third inning. The score was 3-2 after five when the Patriots erupted for four runs in the top of the sixth that would prove to be the difference. Sarah Gartman would come on for the save to make the final score 6-4.

The Patriots will be back in action for the Division II World Series beginning next Thursday in Denver, Colorado.

