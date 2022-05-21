Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Veteran stops in Waco while running 76 marathons in 76 days for patriotism awareness

Tom Jones set goal of running 76 marathons in 76 days
By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 59-year-old Tom Jones has set out on a journey to run a marathon each day for 76 days.

“I’m running 26.2 a day every day for 76 consecutive days and we are on day number 33 right now,” Jones said.

He says this isn’t for his health, but to raise awareness for United We Pledge and to educate youth about patriotism.

“I’m a United States Marine Veteran so I’m a big patriot, and one of the biggest reasons I am a patriot is because I have been deployed all over the world to places that don’t enjoy the freedoms we are born with,” Jones said.

So he is running in cities across the nation from Alabama to Utah along the path from one American Village in the east to the groundbreaking of a new location in the west.

“The American Village is a place that has recreations of buildings that were instrumental in the development of the country, the constitution, and the revolutionary war,” Jones said. “They bring kids to this place and they let them almost go back in time. They have people who play the roles of George Washington, Ben Franklin, Paul Revere.”

Jones says our kids are the future of our nation and by creating awareness about patriotism, he hopes America will continue to prosper and be a place we can all love and enjoy.

Following Waco, his next stop is San Antonio.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

