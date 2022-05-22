Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Back after COVID-19 hiatus, Run for the Wall motorcycle ride makes Longview stop

The thunderous sound of iron horses was heard in East Texas today as part of an annual motorcycle trek of healing that culminates at the Vietnam Memorial Wall i
By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The thunderous sound of iron horses was heard in East Texas today as part of an annual motorcycle trek of healing that culminates at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in the nation’s capital.

The 32nd Annual Run for the Wall coast-to-coast motorcycle ride made a stop in East Texas Sunday.

Over 1,300 riders departed from Ontario, California on May 18th and are taking three separate routes across the nation, all arriving in Washington, D.C. on May 27th.

Nearly 400 riders on the southern route arrived at the Longview Fairgrounds on Sunday.

Run for the Wall’s mission is to promote healing among all veterans, and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all prisoners of war and those missing in action, to honor the memory of those killed in action from all wars, and to support military personnel all over the world.

After the run was sidelined for two years by the COVID-19 epidemic, event coordinator Jennifer Cross talks about why the run is important to all people.

