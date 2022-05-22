Central Texas students killed in fiery collision in Bosque County

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery wreck in Bosque County Saturday night claimed the lives of four people, including Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley and Connally High School Freshman Lexi Olvera.

The collision happened near FM 56 and 2114 at about 9:20 p.m. near Whitney on May 21. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver of a Land Rover SUV was traveling south and attempting to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while it was raining.

The driver of the Land Rover “lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree,” said DPS Sgt. Ryan W. Howard, “After the impact, the Land Rover became fully engulfed in flames. All four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.”

The person driving the vehicle was not identified by DPS. Howard reminded drivers to slow down during rainy conditions and not to attempt to pass other drivers in those conditions.

“When passing another vehicle on a two-lane road, ensure you are in a designated passing zone, and you can do so safely. This includes giving yourself time to get back into your correct lane before oncoming traffic arrives. When in doubt, do not pass. Plan ahead. Never drink and drive.” Howard said.

Connally ISD Superintendent Wesley Holt confirmed Olvera was one of the passengers killed in the collision. “This is a tragic loss for our school community as we prepare to close out the school year,” said Holt.

Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas earlier Sunday identified Bewley as one of the victims. Kazanas also confirmed the accident claimed the life of Midway graduate Evan Lovejoy.

“Two other passengers died as well, but we are not releasing names at this time without family permission,” said Kazanas.

“We ask that as we process this information together, we are respectful of the families’ privacy in any comments that are shared. Each of these young adults will be missed greatly. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends in this very difficult time,” the superintendent further said.

Kazanas told his community “news like this impacts people in different ways, so please look out for one another and ask for help if you need it for yourself or a friend.”

The principal said counselors and members of a support team will be available at Midway High School on Monday.

Holt also said there will be additional counselors and support staff on campus on Monday to assist Connally ISD students as they mourn the loss of a classmate and friend.

Lovejoy was Bewley’s boyfriend, according to her family.

Her father says he was woken up around 2 a.m. by a DPS Trooper and Sheriff’s deputies.

“I didn’t want them to tell me, because I already knew--when public safety shows up to your door like that at night, you know,” said Avery Bewley. “It’s something you’re never prepared for and you don’t want to hear.”

They told him his daughter was killed in a car crash.

“A parent should never outlive their children,” said Bewley. “Instead of planning for a happy graduation, now we’re planning for a memorial for my baby girl.”

Two months shy of her 18th birthday, Mackenzie was going to graduate from Midway HS on Friday.

“She was sweet, loving, she had lots of friends, stubborn, I think she got that from her mom,” Bewley chuckled as he described his daughter.

Mackenzie’s mom passed away in September due to cancer--she’d been battling neuroendocrine carcinoma for two years.

Her mother’s death made her senior year especially tough.

“She had some depression, had a little grief trying to deal with it, but she seemed a lot happier recently,” said Bewley.

She was happy to graduate and start college, he said.

Mackenzie was in Midway’s GWAHCA program and got certified as a CNA and as an EKG tech: she was planning to go to UT Arlington to become a pediatric cancer nurse, an homage to her mother.

“She could do anything she put her mind to,” said Bewley.

The heartbroken father went out to the crash scene Sunday to try to get some answers.

”I wanted to see, and know, and try to understand what happened, and I still don’t,” he said.

For now, he’s comforted by her memories: one of them happened just a few hours before she was killed--her last words to him.

”She was going out the door and she said ‘see you later, I love you’ and it’s still on my security cam, and I keep playing it back and listening,” said Bewley. ”I’m going to just keep living for her, that’s the only thing I can do, I’m going to miss her, and I love her.”

This is what is left of the scene of the wreck on FM 56 in Bosque County. (Royden Ogletree for KWTX)

