No. 2 seed Texas Tech to face No. 7 Kansas State Wednesday in Big 12 Championship

By Bradey King
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will be the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Championships. The Red Raiders will face No. 7 seed Kansas State on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

Here’s the full release from the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship:

IRVING, Texas - TCU won the 2022 Big 12 baseball regular season title, becoming the first school to win back-to-back trophies since 2016-17. Additionally, seeds and game times have been determined for the 2022 Phillips 66 Baseball Championship, May 25-29 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

TCU, who was playing a non-conference series the final week of the season, secured the crown outright with a 16-8 record. It is the Frogs’ second consecutive regular season championship, and their fourth overall. The Horned Frogs, with four titles since 2015, now have the second-most regular season trophies of any Big 12 program.

The Horned Frogs earned the No. 1 seed in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship, where they’ll face No. 8 seed Baylor (7-17) at 12:30 p.m. on May 25. The event begins at 9 a.m., with No. 4 seed Oklahoma State (15-9) facing No. 5 Texas (14-10).

No. 2 seed Texas Tech (15-9) faces No. 7 Kansas State (8-16) at 4 p.m., and play on May 25 finishes with No. 3 seed Oklahoma (15-9) squaring off against No. 6 West Virginia (14-10). Texas Tech received the No. 2 seed due to a 4-2 record amongst tied teams, followed by Oklahoma’s 3-3 record and Oklahoma State’s 2-4. Texas’ 2-1 record against West Virginia earned the Longhorns the tiebreaker for the No. 5 seed.

Tickets remain available for the event through TexasRangers.com/Big12, and all-session tickets for adults are $130 before fees. New in 2022 is a weekend pass, priced at $84 for adults, and single-day tickets run $30 for adults and $20 for youth and students.

2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 25

Game 1 – 9 a.m. – No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Texas - ESPNU

Game 2 – 12:30 p.m. – No. 1 TCU vs. No. 8 Baylor - Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 3 – 4 p.m. – No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Kansas State - Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 4 – 7:30 p.m. – No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 West Virginia - Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Thursday, May 26

Game 5 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 9 a.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 6 – Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser – 12:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 7 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 4 p.m. – ESPNU

Game 8 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner – 7:30 p.m. – ESPNU

Friday, May 27

Game 9 – Game 7 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner – 3:15 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 10 – Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner – 7 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday, May 28

Game 11 – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner – 9 a.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 12 – Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner – 12:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 13 – Game 11 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner (if necessary) – 4 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 14 – Game 12 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner (if necessary) – 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Sunday, May 29

Game 15 – Championship Game – 5 p.m. – ESPNU

