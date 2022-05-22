Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Run for the Wall cross-country motorcycle run for veterans makes Tyler stop

COVID-19 pushed back the annual Run For The Wall, which is the world’s largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle run of its kind, for two years.
By Erin Wides
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 pushed back the annual Run For The Wall, which is the world’s largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle run of its kind, for two years. This year is the 32nd run, and veterans and those who support them are in the middle of a 10-day ride from Ontario, California to Washington, D.C.

Today a group of ambassadors stopped in Tyler to see and meet with CampV, a one-stop-shop to support East Texas veterans. The ambassadors got a tour, talked, and learned more about their services.

Run For The Wall’s mission is to promote healing among all veterans, and their families and friends.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police arrest woman who allegedly displayed AR-15-style rifle during argument
Texas Police Lights
Woman found dead in Angelina County home after husband calls 911
Source: Gray News Media
31-year-old man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on Highway 96 near Kirbyville
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible tonight
Huntington Baseball
State Championship coach taking over Huntington baseball program

Latest News

Run for the Wall cross-country motorcycle run for veterans makes Tyler stop
Source: Lufkin Police Department
56-year-old man dies after motorcycle goes off Lufkin street, hits gas pump
Power outages graphic.
Thousands of East Texans without power after storm system moves through area
Blindfolded Tractor Race begins in Kilgore
3rd annual tractor show takes place in Kilgore