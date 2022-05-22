Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thousands of East Texans without power after storm system moves through area

Power outages graphic.
Power outages graphic.(MGN Online)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several thousand East Texans are without power after a storm system barreled through the area Saturday night.

The Southwestern Electric Power Company, which serves a large portion of the northern East Texas counties, reported a total of 6,141 power outages in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana as of 11:03 a.m. Sunday. Texas had 2,809 outages.

The affected East Texas counties served by SWEPCO include:

  • Camp County: Fewer than 5
  • Cass County: 202
  • Gregg County: 638
  • Harrison County: 149
  • Marion County: Fewer than 5
  • Panola County: 10
  • Rusk County: 278
  • Shelby County: 107
  • Smith County: 115
  • Titus County: Fewer than 5
  • Upshur County: 15
  • Wood County: Fewer than 5

In the same time frame, Oncor was reporting 3,986 power outages.

The affected East Texas counties served by Oncor include:

  • Anderson: 433
  • Angelina: 112
  • Cherokee: 428
  • Henderson: 16
  • Hopkins: 1
  • Houston: 69
  • Nacogdoches: 117
  • Smith County: 1,003
  • Van Zandt County: 2

The Upshur County Electric Cooperative is reporting a total of 430 outages in Kilgore, Lake O Pines, Mt. Eara, and Piney Woods. Of that number, 416 are in Kilgore.

The Cherokee County Electric Cooperative is reporting 138 affected meters, including 77 in Cherokee County, 17 in Nacogdoches County, and 44 in Smith County.

According to the Wood County Electric Cooperative website, there are no power outages in that company’s service area.

The Deep East Texas Cooperative’s website does not have an outage map.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

