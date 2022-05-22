Thousands of East Texans without power after storm system moves through area

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several thousand East Texans are without power after a storm system barreled through the area Saturday night.

The Southwestern Electric Power Company, which serves a large portion of the northern East Texas counties, reported a total of 6,141 power outages in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana as of 11:03 a.m. Sunday. Texas had 2,809 outages.

The affected East Texas counties served by SWEPCO include:

Camp County: Fewer than 5

Cass County: 202

Gregg County: 638

Harrison County: 149

Marion County: Fewer than 5

Panola County: 10

Rusk County: 278

Shelby County: 107

Smith County: 115

Titus County: Fewer than 5

Upshur County: 15

Wood County: Fewer than 5

In the same time frame, Oncor was reporting 3,986 power outages.

The affected East Texas counties served by Oncor include:

Anderson: 433

Angelina: 112

Cherokee: 428

Henderson: 16

Hopkins: 1

Houston: 69

Nacogdoches: 117

Smith County: 1,003

Van Zandt County: 2

The Upshur County Electric Cooperative is reporting a total of 430 outages in Kilgore, Lake O Pines, Mt. Eara, and Piney Woods. Of that number, 416 are in Kilgore.

The Cherokee County Electric Cooperative is reporting 138 affected meters, including 77 in Cherokee County, 17 in Nacogdoches County, and 44 in Smith County.

According to the Wood County Electric Cooperative website, there are no power outages in that company’s service area.

The Deep East Texas Cooperative’s website does not have an outage map.

