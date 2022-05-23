Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Arby’s is selling a burger for the first time

Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.
Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.(Arby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Arby’s is adding a new, and surprising, item to its menu.

For the first time in company history, the fast food giant best known for its roast beef is now selling burgers.

It’s called the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, and it’s being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.

The burger is made from a combination of ground beef and wagyu beef, and an Arby’s spokesperson says they spent more than two years working on it.

Arby’s says the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is 50% bigger than McDonald’s quarter pounder and comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and a special sauce.

There are around 3,400 Arby’s locations in the United States, according to the research firm Technomic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police Department
56-year-old man dies after motorcycle goes off Lufkin street, hits gas pump
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police arrest woman who allegedly displayed AR-15-style rifle during argument
Power outages graphic.
Thousands of East Texans without power after storm system moves through area
The KLTV weather team has issued First alert Weather Days for Tuesday and Wednesday. (Source:...
Multiple rounds of strong storms and heavy rain possible for East Texas this week
Jason Bennett
Livingston man accused of sexually assaulting child

Latest News

Monkey found on Highway 287 in Polk County believed to be missing Corrigan monkey
Boss the monkey found injured on Highway 287
FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an...
DC sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach
Monkey found on Highway 287 in Polk County believed to be missing Corrigan monkey
Monkey found on Highway 287 in Polk County believed to be missing Corrigan monkey
Hospital security guards helps deliver baby in elevator on Mother's Day.
‘No medical training whatsoever’: Hospital security guard delivers baby in elevator
The Tulsa Police Department said they are seeking a first-degree murder charge against Steven...
Man intentionally ran car into group of homeless people, killing 1, police say