Brewster County Sheriff's Office assisted with two separate human smuggling cases over the weekend




By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, over the weekend, they assisted U.S. Border Patrol Agents and Homeland Security Investigations Agents with 2 separate smuggling cases.

Alberto Carlos Venegas-Parra was charged with 3 counts of smuggling of persons, and 1 count of smuggling of persons under the age of 18.

Efren Hilario Holguin-Mena was charged with 11 counts of smuggling of persons.

These two cases were referred to Brewster County for state prosecution.

