Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office uncovers cockfighting derby

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says arrest warrants are pending for individuals and landowners involved in what they say was a cockfighting derby.

According to the sheriff’s office, they responded to reports of suspicious activity on CR 2638 on May 21.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said deputies located evidence indicating a cockfighting derby had taken place and approximately 50 people were identified. During the investigation, two trucks, nine trailers, and 97 roosters were seized.

The sheriff’s office said the case is still under investigation.

