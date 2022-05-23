First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday across east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday as an active storm track will bring us the potential to not only see some strong and isolated, severe thunderstorms, but also the potential to receive some locally heavy rainfall throughout east Texas.

We will see our rain and storm coverage move in on Tuesday morning with the best coverage expected to be in the afternoon hours tomorrow.

A few of the stronger storms may have some strong wind gusts and small hail. Otherwise, these storms may be loud at times, containing frequent lightning strikes and drenching downpours.

We may catch a brief lull in the activity on Tuesday evening before another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning along an advancing cold front.

We are looking at two-to-four inches of rainfall on average, with isolated, higher amounts of five inches or more possible in a few locales over the next couple of days. This could obviously cause issues for the low-lying spots and poor drainage areas in east Texas.

Overall, this wet weather moving in is needed and should really help us out in the rainfall department this month.

The added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our daytime highs down into the lower 80′s on Tuesday and middle 70′s on Wednesday.

Behind the Wednesday frontal passage, drier air will return by Thursday, leading to some cooler mornings with lots of sunshine and low-humidity days for Thursday and Friday in the Piney Woods.

With high pressure building back in over the Memorial Day Observance Weekend, we will have sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures quickly warming back up to around 90-degrees.

