Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday across east Texas

Weather Where You Live
First Alert Weather Days are in place for Tuesday and Wednesday as heavy thunderstorms come calling.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday as an active storm track will bring us the potential to not only see some strong and isolated, severe thunderstorms, but also the potential to receive some locally heavy rainfall throughout east Texas.

We will see our rain and storm coverage move in on Tuesday morning with the best coverage expected to be in the afternoon hours tomorrow.

A few of the stronger storms may have some strong wind gusts and small hail.  Otherwise, these storms may be loud at times, containing frequent lightning strikes and drenching downpours.

We may catch a brief lull in the activity on Tuesday evening before another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning along an advancing cold front.

We are looking at two-to-four inches of rainfall on average, with isolated, higher amounts of five inches or more possible in a few locales over the next couple of days.  This could obviously cause issues for the low-lying spots and poor drainage areas in east Texas.

Overall, this wet weather moving in is needed and should really help us out in the rainfall department this month.

The added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our daytime highs down into the lower 80′s on Tuesday and middle 70′s on Wednesday.

Behind the Wednesday frontal passage, drier air will return by Thursday, leading to some cooler mornings with lots of sunshine and low-humidity days for Thursday and Friday in the Piney Woods.

With high pressure building back in over the Memorial Day Observance Weekend, we will have sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures quickly warming back up to around 90-degrees.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police Department
56-year-old man dies after motorcycle goes off Lufkin street, hits gas pump
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police arrest woman who allegedly displayed AR-15-style rifle during argument
Power outages graphic.
Thousands of East Texans without power after storm system moves through area
The KLTV weather team has issued First alert Weather Days for Tuesday and Wednesday. (Source:...
Multiple rounds of strong storms and heavy rain possible for East Texas this week
Jason Bennett
Livingston man accused of sexually assaulting child

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-23-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-23-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning First Alert Weather Update 5-23-22
Monday Morning First Alert Weather Update