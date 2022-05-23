Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Food Truck Championship of Texas coming to Graham

The Food Truck CHampionship of Texas is coming to Graham.
The Food Truck CHampionship of Texas is coming to Graham.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Food Truck Championship of Texas will be held in Graham on June 4th.

The Food Truck Championship is a free, all-day battle of the best food trucks from all across Texas. Contestants will be competing for a grand prize of $10,000.

There will be plenty of activities to entertain the entire family on the square from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities include a Possum Pedal Bike Ride, children’s activities, live music, an artisan showcase and a lot of food!

Later that night a concert will be held at the Young County Arena.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkey found on Highway 287 in Polk County believed to be missing Corrigan monkey
Boss the monkey found injured on Highway 287
Jason Bennett
Livingston man accused of sexually assaulting child
Roosters
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office uncovers cockfighting derby
Source: Lufkin Police Department
56-year-old man dies after motorcycle goes off Lufkin street, hits gas pump
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
Cumberland Academy athletic programs put on 2-year probation by UIL

Latest News

U.S. Army veteran, purple heart recipient, and Tyler native, Paul Gray has been fighting from...
Tyler native, U.S. Army combat veteran injured when fighting in Ukraine
Lufkin facing distraction while preparing for showdown with Frisco Wakeland
China Spring rallies to eliminate Rusk from playoffs
THSCA concerned over possible NIL legislation coming to Texas
Last Ride
Last Ride