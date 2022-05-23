Livingston man accused of sexually assaulting child

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a 46-year-old man has been arrested and is charged with sexual assault of a child.

According to a press release, detectives began an investigation after a child made an outcry of being sexually abused by Jason Bennett, on more than one occasion. The child was forensically interviewed and taken to St. Luke’s Health – Memorial Hospital, where further exams were completed.

The sheriff’s office said after further investigation by detectives, an arrest warrant was obtained on May 17, 2022, for the arrest of Jason Bennett. The following day Bennett turned himself in to the Polk County Jail and was later released on a $50,000 bond, with conditions of a protective order and other bond conditions protecting the child from further contact.

If you have any information in reference to this case or any other case, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, at 936-327-6810

