Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Livingston man accused of sexually assaulting child

Jason Bennett
Jason Bennett((Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a 46-year-old man has been arrested and is charged with sexual assault of a child.

According to a press release, detectives began an investigation after a child made an outcry of being sexually abused by Jason Bennett, on more than one occasion. The child was forensically interviewed and taken to St. Luke’s Health – Memorial Hospital, where further exams were completed.

The sheriff’s office said after further investigation by detectives, an arrest warrant was obtained on May 17, 2022, for the arrest of Jason Bennett. The following day Bennett turned himself in to the Polk County Jail and was later released on a $50,000 bond, with conditions of a protective order and other bond conditions protecting the child from further contact.

If you have any information in reference to this case or any other case, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, at 936-327-6810

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police Department
56-year-old man dies after motorcycle goes off Lufkin street, hits gas pump
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police arrest woman who allegedly displayed AR-15-style rifle during argument
Power outages graphic.
Thousands of East Texans without power after storm system moves through area
The KLTV weather team has issued First alert Weather Days for Tuesday and Wednesday. (Source:...
Multiple rounds of strong storms and heavy rain possible for East Texas this week
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma

Latest News

UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
Cumberland Academy athletic programs put on 2-year probation by UIL
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
Roosters
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office uncovers cockfighting derby
First Alert Weather
Flooding, strong wind, hail possible with storms later this week