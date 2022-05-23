Mayor of Tyler’s Polish sister city expresses appreciation for support of Ukrainian refugees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of Tyler’s sister city in western Poland has released a video statement thanking East Texas for its support of families fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Since it launched in March, a fundraiser coordinated by the Tyler Sister Cities organization has raised more than $30 thousand in humanitarian aid for Jelenia Góra.

The city of nearly 80 thousand residents is currently housing approximately 3,000 refugees in public facilities, hotels, and private homes.

Mayor Jerzy Łużniak recorded a video statement in Polish, in which he expressed appreciation for the gesture.

Mayor Jerzy Łużniak of Tyler's Polish sister city, Jelenia Góra, released this video in Polish, expressing appreciation for donations to refugee relief.

“Dear Tyler residents, our sister city. Thank you sincerely for your support and assistance to our city. Thank you to all the donors. There are so many of you. Let me not name each one individually. Your donations have helped to support Ukrainian citizens who found refuge from war here in Jelenia Góra. I hope that our Ukrainian neighbors soon find peace, and that our cooperation, sisters cooperation, will strengthen in many other aspects. Thank you very much.”

Jelenia Góra, like many other cities across Poland and eastern Europe, is providing accommodations, food, clothing, medical care, personal items, and employment opportunities to the Ukrainians who have fled the conflict in their home country.

Since February 24, the United Nations estimates 6.5 million Ukrainians have left the country, with 3.5 million of those people crossing the border into neighboring Poland.

The city is using the money from Tyler, which was wired to Poland in early April, to cover the cost of meals and bedding.

Any future donations will continue to be directed to the efforts in Jelenia Góra, according to the Tyler Sister Cities organization. Secure donations can be made by visiting their website.

In an accompanying written statement congratulating Tyler Mayor Don Warren on his recent re-election, Łużniak referenced a sincere friendship with people in Tyler.

“Our cooperation is filled with more and more real content, and we simply need each other -- as local governments, as institutions and as people. And although we are over nine thousand kilometers apart, there is no distance between us.”

Tyler and Jelenia Góra have been sister cities for nearly 30 years, cooperating in areas of cultural exchanges, as well as economic and educational opportunities. Delegations from both cities have exchanged visits since 1996, according to the Tyler Sister Cities organization.

