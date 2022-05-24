Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Atlantic hurricane season will be busy, NOAA predicts

Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season. (Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expecting a busy Atlantic hurricane season.

They announced this year’s forecast Tuesday morning.

“NOAA is predicting an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which would make this year the seventh consecutive above normal season,” said Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator. “Specifically, there’s a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and just a 10% chance of a below-normal season.”

NOAA said the last two years, the Atlantic hurricane season has been so busy, all storm names...
NOAA said the last two years, the Atlantic hurricane season has been so busy, all storm names were used.(Source: NOAA)

The hurricane season extends from June 1 to Nov. 30. The official outlook calls for between 14 to 21 named storms.

Of those, six to 10 are predicted to be hurricanes, with at least three major hurricanes, Category 3 and up.

“We just experienced two extremely active hurricane seasons, marking the first time on record that two consecutive hurricane seasons exhausted the list of 21 storm names,” Spinrad said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkey found on Highway 287 in Polk County believed to be missing Corrigan monkey
Boss the monkey found injured on Highway 287
Jason Bennett
Livingston man accused of sexually assaulting child
Roosters
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office uncovers cockfighting derby
Mark Scirto was in Dallas when the stroke happened, and he has been rehabbing there ever since,...
Update on our friend Mark Scirto
Last Ride
Last Ride: Bond between Chireno girl, her horse lives on

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Trial opens for Army reservist charged with storming Capitol
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
Pelosi pushes back on archbishop who denies her Communion
Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
NOAA: Above-average season predicted
In comments after a one-on-one meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden said the...
Biden: Leaders navigating ‘dark hour’ after Ukraine invasion