Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Bryan physician accused of sexually assaulting patients stripped of Texas medical license

The board said in a statement the decision was made “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”
The board said in a statement the decision was made “after determining his continuation in the...
The board said in a statement the decision was made “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”(KWTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the medical license of a Brazos Valley doctor accused of sexually assaulting two female patients.

Kory Gill, of College Station, who also worked on the medical staff of Texas A&M athletics, can no longer practice medicine in the state after the board determined his “continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

A hearing for the temporary suspension will be held within 10 days’ notice unless Gill specifically waives it, according to TMB’s statement. The board says the suspension will remain in place until they take further action.

The first accusation against Gill surfaced in early 2022 when the survivor went to the police to share her story, according to arrest reports filed by the Bryan Police Department. Not long after the first survivor came forward, a second woman came forward with a similar story of Gill sexually assaulting her while under his care, according to the probable cause statement.

According to two sources familiar with the investigation, Gill was fired by Texas A&M University following a Title IX investigation in February.

The law office of James, Reynolds, Spiegelhauer & Ask is representing Gill.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Source: Gray News Media
Huntington man arrested for murder claimed wife committed suicide
TRAFFIC ALERT: 5-vehicle wreck shuts down SB lanes of Timberland at Lufkin Ave
Source: Gray News Media
DPS investigation reveals motorcyclist who died in Jasper County wreck was at fault
Monkey found on Highway 287 in Polk County believed to be missing Corrigan monkey
Boss the monkey found injured on Highway 287

Latest News

The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Families mourn, worry in wake of elementary school shooting
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Jrmar Jefferson
Jrmar Jefferson discusses winning Democratic nomination for US House dist. 1
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
"I Voted" stickers
Bush no match for Paxton in AG runoff; more election results