First Alert Weather Day in effect for today through tonight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Showers early this morning continue into the midmorning hours, with light to moderate rainfall expected. Heading into the afternoon, more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is expected, with an ‘Enhanced’ Risk, or level three out of five risk, for severe storms is in place over East Texas today from the Storm Prediction Center. A first round of activity is expected during the afternoon hours, with all severe weather hazards possible, then a second round of storms this evening will move through East Texas, with all severe weather hazards again possible. Storms during the afternoon will be more scattered in nature, while the storms that move through overnight will move across the region in a linear fashion. We’ll have updates every hour on East Texas Now, and on our free KLTV and KTRE weather apps.

Today's Severe Weather Risk (KLTV/KTRE)

