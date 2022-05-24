Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

A First Alert Weather Day remains in place overnight as another round of strong-to-severe storms rumble through east Texas

Weather Where You Live
With strong-to-severe thunderstorms set to move in overnight, a First Alert Weather Day remains in place for east Texas.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - After enduring one round of drenching thunderstorms earlier this afternoon, we are gearing up for another round of widespread, strong-to-severe thunderstorms slated to arrive in the overnight and early morning hours on Wednesday.

That is why a First Alert Weather Day remains in place for all of east Texas through tonight and lasting through at least the first half of your Wednesday.

Damaging wind gusts of 60 mph will be our biggest threat with these loud storms that rumble through the Piney Woods overnight.

We will also be on the receiving end of some heavy rainfall that may lead to some minor flooding issues in a few spots for your Wednesday morning commute since many areas look to receive two-to-four inches of rain.

The added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our daytime highs down into the middle 70′s on Wednesday before we quickly warm-up by week’s end.

Behind the Wednesday frontal passage, drier air will return by Thursday, leading to some cooler mornings with lots of sunshine and low-humidity days for Thursday and Friday in the Piney Woods.

With high pressure building back in over the Memorial Day Observance Weekend, we will have sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures quickly warming back up to around 90-degrees.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Monkey found on Highway 287 in Polk County believed to be missing Corrigan monkey
Boss the monkey found injured on Highway 287
Jason Bennett
Livingston man accused of sexually assaulting child
Roosters
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office uncovers cockfighting derby
Last Ride
Last Ride: Bond between Chireno girl, her horse lives on
Mark Scirto was in Dallas when the stroke happened, and he has been rehabbing there ever since,...
Update on our friend Mark Scirto

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-24-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-24-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Today's Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day in effect for today through tonight