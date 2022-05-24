A First Alert Weather Day remains in place overnight as another round of strong-to-severe storms rumble through east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - After enduring one round of drenching thunderstorms earlier this afternoon, we are gearing up for another round of widespread, strong-to-severe thunderstorms slated to arrive in the overnight and early morning hours on Wednesday.

That is why a First Alert Weather Day remains in place for all of east Texas through tonight and lasting through at least the first half of your Wednesday.

Damaging wind gusts of 60 mph will be our biggest threat with these loud storms that rumble through the Piney Woods overnight.

We will also be on the receiving end of some heavy rainfall that may lead to some minor flooding issues in a few spots for your Wednesday morning commute since many areas look to receive two-to-four inches of rain.

The added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our daytime highs down into the middle 70′s on Wednesday before we quickly warm-up by week’s end.

Behind the Wednesday frontal passage, drier air will return by Thursday, leading to some cooler mornings with lots of sunshine and low-humidity days for Thursday and Friday in the Piney Woods.

With high pressure building back in over the Memorial Day Observance Weekend, we will have sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures quickly warming back up to around 90-degrees.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.