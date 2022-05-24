Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.(Amber Conley/Facebook)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - An Indiana woman is sharing her unique find while at the lake last weekend.

Amber Conley shared a picture of a 4-foot, 5-inch snake that she and her fellow boater stumbled upon while fueling their boat, as reported by WXIX.

Conley wrote the snake was dead when they found it, and it may have died while eating as it still had a fish in its mouth.

Her Facebook post has been shared thousands of times since first being posted on May 22.

Conley joked that she is “never swimming in the lake again” but said this wasn’t her first snake experience at Brookville Lake.

“My property is up to the river that feeds the lake, and I see [snakes] a lot in my back yard,” Conley said.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkey found on Highway 287 in Polk County believed to be missing Corrigan monkey
Boss the monkey found injured on Highway 287
Jason Bennett
Livingston man accused of sexually assaulting child
Roosters
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office uncovers cockfighting derby
Last Ride
Last Ride: Bond between Chireno girl, her horse lives on
Mark Scirto was in Dallas when the stroke happened, and he has been rehabbing there ever since,...
Update on our friend Mark Scirto

Latest News

Operation True North
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to address nation following Texas school shooting
Boss the Monkey
Woman describes spotting missing monkey on Corrigan road
FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with...
Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting