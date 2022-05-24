Three tornadoes confirmed on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A better look at damage across the South Plains is expected later today after severe weather Monday night.

The storms produced at least three tornadoes, including a wedge tornado caught on cell phone video near Morton.

Donnie Merritt video of Tornado in Morton, Cochran County TORNADO: Video submitted by Donnie Merritt of a confirmed tornado touching down north of Morton in Cochran County. Submit your weather photos at KCBD.com/firstalert Posted by KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Monday, May 23, 2022

Fortunately, the tornadoes did not hit any towns. There were reports of wind damage to utility poles and a barn in Hockley County and some power outages. Xcel Energy reported outages near Levelland, Plainview, Springlake Earth and Hart.

The Levelland Fire Department shared in a Facebook post damage spotted north of Highway 114 on FM 303.

Assessing some of the damage this morning from the storm last night. This is located 1 1/4 north of 114 on 303, on to... Posted by Levelland Fire Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Large hail was also reported in several counties. Another round of severe storms and heavy rain is possible later Tuesday.

Here’s the latest weather forecast: Tuesday’s severe and heavy rain outlook

If you have photos or videos you would like to share, submit them at kcbd.com/firstalert.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.