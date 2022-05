LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are at the scene of a wreck Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck involved five vehicles, according to Lufkin PIO Jessica Pebsworth. She said the southbound lanes of Timberland Dr. at Lufkin Ave. are shut down.

Injuries have been reported.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.