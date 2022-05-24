UIL softball Regional Final Schedules
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Last Week Chireno became the first East Texas softball team to advance to the UIL softball state tournament, representing the region in 1A. Who else join them?
4A
Region II
Bullard vs Melissa - Best of 3 series at Forney H.S.
- Game 1: Wednesday May 25 , 6:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Thursday May 26, 6:30 p.m.
- G3: Saturday May 28, 6:30 p.m. if needed
3A
Region II
Hughes Springs vs Mount Vernon - Best of 3 series at ETBU
- Game 1: Thursday May 26, 6:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Saturday May 28, 3:00 p.m.
- Game 3: Follows Game 2 if needed
2A
Region III
Lovelady vs Groveton - Best of 3 series at Rusk H.S.
- Game 1: Thursday May 26, 6:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Friday May 27, 2:00 p.m.
- Game 3: Saturday May 28, 5:00 p.m. if needed
