Woman describes spotting missing monkey on Corrigan road
By Mariela Gonzalez and Christian Terry
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman who found a missing monkey in Corrigan is describing how she found it and what happened afterwards.

Boss the monkey was found in the middle of West Second St, right by Bear Creek by Elizabeth Ritchey.

She encountered a TXDOT worker who was able to pick it up with a rake and move it to the side of the road. With the help of her sister, Ritchey was able to wrap him in a towel and followed up with calling Corrigan police and they were able to rush him to the vet.

According to Arena Vet Clinic, where Boss was taken, he has been sent to a specialist due to suffering a skull fracture.

