20th anniversary of Click it or Ticket campaign reminds Texans to buckle up

This campaign urges drivers to buckle up.
This campaign urges drivers to buckle up.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 20th anniversary for the Click it or Ticket campaign that urges Texans to buckle their seatbelts held a press conference at Bergfeld Park today.

Texas officers and deputies will step up enforcement of the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws. Law enforcement liaison with the Texas municipal police association, Devin Vyner, was nearly killed in a crash while on duty as an officer in 2018. Now he continues to tell his story about how wearing his seat belt saved his life.

“It makes me a little bit emotional thinking about what would happen if I didn’t choose to buckle up that day before that crash. I wouldn’t be here for them. I would have missed out on so many memories, so its so important to take that few seconds to buckle up. It’s an easy. an old technology. It’s nothing fancy. It’s nothing shiny, but it works,” says Vyner.

A sergeant from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jean Dark says that ticket fines for not wearing a seat belt can vary across the state up to $200. $250 fine for a child not being buckled in.

