AK-47 style pistol found in North Texas student’s car outside school

RICHARDSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in North Texas arrested a student after an AK-47 style pistol was allegedly found in the teen’s car in the school parking lot.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on May 25, 2022, the Richardson Police Department received a phone call from a business in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road reporting a man holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Police were told the man was last seen walking towards Berkner High School, located at 1600 East Spring Valley Road.

Numerous police officers immediately to the school and initiated a search and investigation. Nearby schools were immediately notified and placed on lockdown.

Police officers and administrators with the Richardson Independent School District quickly identified the male suspect as a juvenile student at Berkner High School.

The student was located inside the school, but no weapons were found. A search of the student’s car in the parking lot, however, led to the discovery of an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle.

The student was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a gun-free school zone, a State Jail Felony.

Police did not identify the student.

“The Richardson Police Department would like to remind the public of the importance to report suspicious activity, as we recognize the vigilant awareness and actions of the person who initially called 911 to alert law enforcement,” the department said.

