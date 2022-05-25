Alba-Golden Panthers

Head coach: Drew Webster

District: 6-2A Division I

School Colors: Red, blue, white

Stadium Address: 1373 County Road 2377, Alba, TX 75410

2021 Record: 6-5

Notes: Alba Golden enters the season with seven players back on offense and seven players back on defense. Coach Webster said his team is full of eager and excitement. One thing they look to improve quickly is the depth of offensive line and linebacker play. Players to watch: QB Easton Campbell - Junior. He is coming back after taking the job from a senior last year and he looks to build on a successful sophomore season. WR/RB Glen Hartley Senior. Glen has been in the offense for going on 4 years now and will look to carry the load of being the explosive part of the offense. WR/DE Jerry Skinner Senior. Jerry has been growing each year and continues to load up with field success as he is the defensive lineman of the year in this district. Center Eli Nivison Senior. Eli has been the trigger man for 3 years and he is the engine of the line. OL / LB Tyler Perez Senior. He has put in big weight room time and made himself a strong agile player who can move in the offense and he will be moving back to LB this year.

Schedule

8/26 vs Detroit @ Alba-Golden

9/2 vs Linden @ Linden

9/9 vs Clarksville @ Alba-Golden

9/16 vs Big Sandy @ Alba-Golden

9/23 vs Boles @ Boles

9/30 vs Honey Grove @ Alba-Golden

10/7 vs Wolfe City @ Wolfe City

10/14 vs Rivercrest @ Alba-Golden

10/21 vs Como-Pickton @ Como-Pickton

10/28 vs Cooper @ Alba-Golden

11/4 - BYE

*=district game