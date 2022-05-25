DPS identifies suspected catalytic converter thieves from Houston

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters are in custody following a several hour manhunt, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Alfred West Jr., 29, from Houston, and Jaleen Anderson, 28, from Houston were arrested and identified as the suspected thieves, according DPS.

DPS troopers and other law enforcement started a search for the armed suspects after a pursuit ended in a crash Tuesday morning.

DPS says they attempted to pull over a 2016 Mercedes because they had reason to believe there were stolen catalytic converters in the vehicle, but a chase ensued. The suspects’ car crashed near Hall Street and Pruitt Street after it hit a street sign and a fire hydrant. The suspects ran from the scene. Investigators don’t believe they got into another vehicle.

The two suspects are now in custody. https://t.co/nv8YlGpJYq — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) May 24, 2022

”There was reason to believe there was some thefts going on in the vehicle so officers saw the vehicle and initiated that stop,” said Sgt. Justin Ruiz, with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Armed and dangerous, that’s why multiple agencies including a DPS helicopter and K-9 search teams were used to scour the area to look for the two men.

Aliyshia Johnson and her family saw police remove guns, magazines and a number of catalytic converters from that car after the suspects bailed-out across the street from their house.

“Oh I counted 13 [catalytic converters]. I did. They were in the trunk of the car and they pulled them out placed them right there on the ground and they started counting them out,” said Johnson.

Bryan Police say they’ve had nine catalytic converter thefts so far this month. College Station has had 34.

“Right now we have reason to believe it was catalytic converters,” said Ruiz.

He said the suspects were captured after the hours long manhunt. They were found in some woods at North Alamo Avenue and 22nd Street.

Residents are relieved the suspects in this case were caught, but are concerned catalytic converter thefts are becoming more dangerous.

“We don’t need that over here. I’ve got two vehicles I don’t need that over here,” said Johnson.

Although the crash happened near Neal Elementary, Bryan police confirmed there is not a scene at the school. Bryan ISD said there was a perimeter seal at Neal Elementary and Kemp-Carver Elementary that lasted about one and a half hours Tuesday morning, but both have now been lifted.

DPS is currently investigating. Several law enforcement agencies were on the scene Tuesday morning to assist.

Booking info for the two suspects was not available as of our 6 p.m. newscast.

