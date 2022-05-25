Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert: Drier air moving in will lead to cooler nights and a return to sunshine

Weather Where You Live
Drier air and lower humidity will lead to cooler mornings and warm, but comfortable afternoons, as we round out the week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Drier air and lower humidity values will continue to funnel into east Texas, scouring out the clouds and ushering in refreshing air to round out the week.

The drier air will lead to clearing skies overnight as lows cool into the upper 50′s.  This will make for a good night to give the air conditioners a break by opening up the windows, allowing some of that fresh air into your home.

The next few mornings will be on the cool side, giving way to warm afternoons under sun-filled skies and low humidity.  Highs will be in the middle 80′s on Thursday and Friday, making for a nice end to the week.

With high pressure building back in over the Memorial Day Observance Weekend, we will have sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures quickly warming back up into the lower 90′s this long weekend. 

Humidity values will remain tolerable until Sunday and Memorial Day.  By that time, the return of southerly breezes will increase our humidity levels to where the muggy feel will start to re-appear once, again.

We will stay dry before bringing back a low-end, 20% chance of isolated, afternoon showers and thundershowers by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

