Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Governor candidate O’Rourke interrupts Abbott press conference

“You are doing nothing,” O’Rourke said. “This is totally predictable.”
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Democrat candidate for Texas governor, Beto O’Rourke, interrupted a press conference being held by state officials regarding the school shooting in Uvalde.

“You are doing nothing,” O’Rourke said. “This is totally predictable.”

Most of what O’Rourke said was unclear, as he did not have a microphone.

Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference at Uvalde High School with other state officials to address the issue of school shootings. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dade Phelan and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz were among others who attended.

O’Rourke walked to the stage as Abbott had handed off to Patrick.

Patrick saw O’Rourke before he started talking.

“You’re out of line and an embarrassment,” Patrick said.

O’Rourke gave more statements to the group as security ushered him out of the room.

Someone on stage yelled obscenities at O’Rourke.

After O’Rourke left the building, he took questions from members of the media.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Christopher Marriott
Huntington man arrested for murder claimed wife committed suicide
TRAFFIC ALERT: 5-vehicle wreck shuts down SB lanes of Timberland at Lufkin Ave
Source: Gray News Media
DPS investigation reveals motorcyclist who died in Jasper County wreck was at fault
Last Ride
Last Ride: Bond between Chireno girl, her horse lives on

Latest News

The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting
Governor candidate O’Rourke interrupts Abbott press conference
Governor candidate O’Rourke interrupts Abbott press conference
Source: Timpson Fire Chief Acosta
Timpson fire chief gets family, pets out before fire destroys his home
Source: Timpson Fire Chief Jim Acosta
Shelby County house fire