Governor candidate O’Rourke interrupts Abbott press conference

UVALDE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Democrat candidate for Texas governor, Beto O’Rourke, interrupted a press conference being held by state officials regarding the school shooting in Uvalde.

“You are doing nothing,” O’Rourke said. “This is totally predictable.”

Most of what O’Rourke said was unclear, as he did not have a microphone.

Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference at Uvalde High School with other state officials to address the issue of school shootings. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dade Phelan and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz were among others who attended.

O’Rourke walked to the stage as Abbott had handed off to Patrick.

Patrick saw O’Rourke before he started talking.

“You’re out of line and an embarrassment,” Patrick said.

O’Rourke gave more statements to the group as security ushered him out of the room.

Someone on stage yelled obscenities at O’Rourke.

After O’Rourke left the building, he took questions from members of the media.

