Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help locating missing Nacogdoches County woman

Jcie Blake Little missing since Monday
Jcie Blake Little missing since Monday(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman from the county has been missing since Monday.

Jcie Blake Little is 34 with black hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Jcie Blake Little was reported missing by her family, who are concerned for her wellbeing and safety according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office reported on social media she was last seen getting into a white or silver-colored Ford pickup at a store in the 14,000 block of U.S. 59 N. Her vehicle was found at that location.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office asks if you have seen Jcie Little or have information on her whereabouts that you contact law enforcement or call the sheriff’s office at 936-560-7777 or 936-560-7794.

