Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive

Teachers held down this intruder until authorities arrived.
By Joylyn Bukovac and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Several school employees are recovering from injuries after working together to hold down a man who forced his way into an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when Onreka Gray jumped over the fence and ran toward them.

“I was trying to explain to him, ‘Sir, you cannot come in this door. This is not the front door. You’re not allowed in this building.’ And eventually, he wanted to get in so bad that he was lunging towards the kids,” Davis said, explaining she tried to block him from getting inside while she was yelling for help. “We struggled for a while, and he made it inside the building.”

Davis said the next thing she knew – she was tackling Gray.

“These children feel like my children and just that strong desire that I was going to do anything I could do to make sure they were safe,” Davis explained. “We both fell backward, and he fell on top of me.”

The teacher said it eventually took her and two others to push Gray into the corner and restrain him from going down the hallway.

Inglewood Elementary School’s bookkeeper Shay Patton and secretary Nikki Thomas helped hold Gray down in the hallway for 10 minutes while waiting for the police.

“I got him in a headlock, put his arm behind his back, and put my legs across him so he wouldn’t get free,” Thomas said.

All three were hurt while keeping Gray away from students, but Patton said the situation could have been much worse.

“We didn’t even think about weapons. He could have had anything. I didn’t even think about that until hours later,” Patton said. “I don’t know what he was trying to do, but I’m grateful that he barely got into the door and that was it.”

“We are stronger together,” Thomas said. “I’m thankful for the procedure in place for lockdown. Everybody acted immediately, and that also kept the kids safe.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Christopher Marriott
Huntington man arrested for murder claimed wife committed suicide
TRAFFIC ALERT: 5-vehicle wreck shuts down SB lanes of Timberland at Lufkin Ave
Source: Gray News Media
DPS investigation reveals motorcyclist who died in Jasper County wreck was at fault
Last Ride
Last Ride: Bond between Chireno girl, her horse lives on

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Defense: Notes back claim Clinton lawyer didn’t lie to FBI
Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom after lunch at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in...
Depp retakes witness stand, calls Heard’s allegations insane
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Twitter shareholders meet amid Elon Musk’s takeover drama
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf acknowledges the agency moved too slowly in response to the baby...
FDA chief struggles to explain slow response on baby formula
Source: Timpson Fire Chief Acosta
Timpson fire chief gets family, pets out before fire destroys his home