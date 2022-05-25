Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Top-seeded TCU gets past Baylor in Big 12 Tournament

Baylor takes on top-seeded TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament
Baylor takes on top-seeded TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament(Big 12 Media)
By The Associated Press and Christopher Williams
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Baylor Bears are on the brink of elimination.

Kurtis Byrne capped a two-run eighth inning with an RBI single and top-seeded TCU rallied past No. 8 seed Baylor 4-2 in the Big 12 Tournament for the Frogs’ eighth straight victory.

Baylor will play No. 4 Oklahoma State Thursday morning in the loser bracket.

TCU, the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back regular-season titles since 2016-17, advances to play No. 5 seed Texas on Thursday in the winner’s bracket.

The Frogs lost a three-game series, 2-1, against the Longhorns in early April.

TCU took its first lead of the game in the eighth when Tommy Sacco, who drew a lead-off walk, scored on a wild pitch.

Byrne followed with his 39th RBI of the season for a 4-2 lead. Garrett Wright closed it out in the ninth with two strikeouts for his third save of the season.

Baylor’s Blake Helton pitched 6 innings, giving up 2 runs, and striking out a career-high 7 batters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jcie Blake Little missing since Monday
Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help locating missing Nacogdoches County woman
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Beto O'Rourke crashes Texas Governor Greg Abbott's news conference in Uvalde, Texas
Governor candidate O’Rourke interrupts Abbott press conference
Christopher Marriott
Huntington man arrested for murder claimed wife committed suicide
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting

Latest News

UTT SOFTBALL
Number one ranked Patriots softball team in Denver, will face Cal State- Dominguez Hills Thursday
Diboll Cameron Yoe preview
After coming up short in 2021, Kennard looking to return to state
UTT SOFTBALL
Number one ranked Patriots softball team in Denver, will face Cal State- Dominguez Hills Thursday
Groveton softball
UIL softball Regional Final scoreboard