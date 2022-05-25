Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

TxDOT estimates Click it or Ticket has saved thousands of lives over last two decades

It’s been 20 years since Texas joined the national Click It or Ticket campaign, and while TxDOT...
It’s been 20 years since Texas joined the national Click It or Ticket campaign, and while TxDOT said seatbelt use has increased, there’s still work to be done.(Courtesy TxDOT)
By Hannah Hall
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been 20 years since Texas joined the national Click It or Ticket campaign, and while TxDOT said seatbelt use has increased, there’s still work to be done.

TxDOT said the 20th anniversary of this campaign is an important milestone, but more important is the number of lives saved from the campaign.

Jake Smith, public information officer for the Waco District, said estimates nearly 7,000 lives have been saved and 120,000 serious injuries prevented.

However, data from TxDOT shows one in ten people in the state are still going without a seatbelt, and more than 1,200 people died in unrestrained crashes last year. That’s up 14 percent from 2020.

While Smith said TxDOT’s focus is building and maintaining roadways, that’s not their only goal.

“Safety is our top priority,” Smith said. “But another part of safety is education outreach and just talking and reminding and encouraging Texans and motorists to like to put on seatbelts, make sure you’re buckled up.”

Smith said putting on your seatbelt only takes a few seconds, and it is the single most effective way to prevent serious injury or death in the event of a crash.

Heading into the Memorial Day weekend, Texas law enforcement officials are stepping up patrols to ensure people are wearing their seatbelts and getting to their destinations safely.

Texas DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko said he’s seen hundreds of crashes in his career, and he said there are many cases where someone could have survived if they were wearing a seatbelt.

“It’s unfortunate, we have to tell their family members that when they always ask, well, if they had their seatbelt on, what do you think they would have survived? Absolutely,” Washko said. “So we stress out there that, you know, you don’t get a second chance if you’re involved in the crash to put the seatbelt on.”

Washko said for that reason, you’re likely to get a citation if you or any of your passengers aren’t wearing a seatbelt when you’re pulled over.

The extra enforcement runs through June 5.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jcie Blake Little missing since Monday
Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help locating missing Nacogdoches County woman
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Beto O'Rourke crashes Texas Governor Greg Abbott's news conference in Uvalde, Texas
Governor candidate O’Rourke interrupts Abbott press conference
Christopher Marriott
Huntington man arrested for murder claimed wife committed suicide
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting

Latest News

The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Diboll Cameron Yoe preview
After coming up short in 2021, Kennard looking to return to state
East Texas School Shooting Reactions
East Texas schools increase security following Uvalde shooting