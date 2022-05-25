Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Fair mix of sun and clouds today. Expect a sunny and warm rest of the week.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Skies for the rest of the day will trend fairly dry, but a few showers will be possible in Deep East Texas before sunset. Temperatures will range in the 70s this afternoon with a fair mix of sun and clouds. Skies clear out quickly this evening and overnight as temperatures drop into the middle 50s by tomorrow morning. We’ll see a decent warm up by tomorrow with highs jumping into the lower to middle 80s. Our warming trend continues through Friday and into the weekend, so expect most of the area reaching into the lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll stay totally dry on Monday of next week, and a few showers may be possible in the afternoon on Tuesday, but most of the area will likely stay very warm and mostly dry.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

