Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and thunderstorms ending this morning, partly cloudy to mostly sunny this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Overnight showers and thunderstorms continue to move through East Texas this morning, other than lightning and some ponding on roadways, no major impacts are expected. Storms did leave behind damage in some areas, but overall, we were spared from severe weather and widespread damage. That said, yesterday’s/last night’s/this morning’s rain will contribute to improving our drought conditions across East Texas. Any activity lingering this morning should come to an end by the lunchtime hours at the latest. Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy, and eventually mostly sunny/clear by this evening. Temperatures today will peak in the 70s.

Looking ahead, the 80s will return tomorrow, with sunny/mostly sunny skies. Heading into the weekend, sunshine sticks around with highs in the low 90s. As noted yesterday, it will be a bit on the breezy side Sunday and Monday, a heads up for anyone with plans out on the lake for Memorial Day. By next Tuesday, we’ll throw a low chance for rain back in the forecast, otherwise dry until then. Have a great Wednesday.

