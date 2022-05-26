After coming up short in 2021, Kennard looking to return to state

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Kennard Tigers look to top their historic 2021 season by winning it all this time around.

The team is set to take on Union Hill in a 3 game series in Kilgore starting Thursday night. The winner will represent Region III in the state tournament. Last year Kennard lost 6-4 to Fayetteville in the 1A title game.

“It was tough,” second baseman Caleb Alfrad said. “We had a long talk about how the job wasn’t finished. We didn’t finish the job. That gave us a hunger and desire to go back.”

The Tigers are 22-13 on the year and enter the regional championship series after coming back to win game 2 and 3 in the regional semifinals against Chester.

“There has been a lot of pressure from fans, our family and teammates,” pitcher Dylan Cole said. “I think we are taking it one day at a time. It is going to be a lot but I think we can get there.”

The team is practicing at Nacogdoches this week, with their field to wet to play on. The Tigers know after last week, they can not waste any time that could be used to practice.

“The Chester series showed us that we bleed just like every other team so if we take it one game at a time we can get back,” first baseman Ryan Pilkington said.

Game 1 will be Thursday night. Game 2 is Friday night and game 3 will be Saturday if needed. All of the games will be at Kilgore’s Driller Park and will start at 7 p.m.

“We have just battled and faced adversity,” head coach Blake Wallace said. “We have come out the better side of it. I think we are good enough to go back. If they just play Kennard Tiger baseball I think we will.”

