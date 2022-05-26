Better East Texas: Mass shootings

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - It has been proven once again that there is evil in this world and as a result, we are again, a nation of tears.

We have experienced at least 3 mass shootings in the past few weeks each fueled by some kind of hatred: racial, religious, and now the unexplainable here in Texas.

Evil will find a way to try to harm the good and innocent regardless of laws and regulations. That is a fact. But still, we must act to prevent these types of events. We must affect what we can affect.

Some politicians are pointing to the power of the gun lobby or needed legislation. Politicians created the lobbying industry and President Biden is uniquely positioned to affect lobbying rules if that is truly what is needed. If so, he should be able to affect that. But evil will still find a way, even if a different weapon is used.

Local and state leaders must also take action to harden soft targets like schools, churches, and grocery stores. The state has billions of dollars in the rainy day fund that may need to be tapped. If the legislative use of that needs to be changed, then change it.

If school districts need to enlist the help of paid security and even vetted volunteers to help watch our schools, then find them. No excuses.

These are just a few examples as there is no one solution. It ultimately may be very expensive but what is valued more than protecting innocence? Affect what we can affect.

