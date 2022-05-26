First Alert: Another cool, crisp night expected in the Piney Woods as we sit under a starlit sky

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a fantastic Thursday in east Texas thanks to the cobalt, clear blue skies, warm temperatures, light winds, and most importantly, the low humidity.

The clear skies and dry air will lead to overnight lows cooling into the upper 50′s.

Friday will feature sun-filled skies as a cool start gives way to a warm afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 80′s. This is right on par for where our temperatures should be this time of year. Just like today, tomorrow will also be a low humidity day, making for a good day to enjoy the outdoors.

With high pressure building back in over the Memorial Day Observance Weekend, we will have sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures quickly warming back up into the lower 90′s this long weekend.

Humidity values will remain tolerable until Sunday and Memorial Day. By that time, the return of southerly breezes will increase our humidity levels to where the muggy feel will start to re-appear once, again.

We will stay dry before bringing back a low-end chance of isolated, afternoon showers and thundershowers by next Wednesday and Thursday as deeper moisture and a weak cold front approach the region.

