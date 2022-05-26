Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Parks and Wildlife reminds boaters to protect against invasive species, plants

Boat on lake
Boat on lake((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Ahead of this Memorial Day weekend, Texas Parks and Wildlife is urging people to help fight invasive species that threaten our lakes.

Giant Salvinia, often called aquatic hitchhikers because its spread by boaters from lake to lake, can make fishing, boating, swimming nearly impossible. Biologists say you can help stop the spread by remembering to clean, drain and dry boats and equipment

“You can get these masses that are anywhere from two inches to three feet thick and you’re not getting that sunlight penetration down into the water so the aquatic vegetation that was once providing oxygen to the lake for the fish and other aquatic life to use is now been choked out,” said John Findeisen, Texas Parks and Wildlife Biologist.

If you are found to be transporting Giant Salvinia, you could be fined up to $500.

CLEAN YOUR BOATS
SPLASH DAY
