Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and warm today. More sunshine and 90 degree weather expected over the holiday weekend.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Skies today will remain dry and mostly sunny as temperatures quickly climb into the 80s this afternoon. Higher pressure builds in over the area and will help temperatures stay very warm and well above average over the next several days. Expect 90s and nothing but sunshine over the weekend with some stout southerly winds arriving by Sunday. We’ll stay totally dry on Monday of next week, and a few showers may be possible in the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of the area will likely stay very warm and mostly dry. If you are a fan of warm weather, you are really going to enjoy the next several days in East Texas!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jcie Blake Little missing since Monday
Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help locating missing Nacogdoches County woman
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Beto O'Rourke crashes Texas Governor Greg Abbott's news conference in Uvalde, Texas
Governor candidate O’Rourke interrupts Abbott press conference
Christopher Marriott
Huntington man arrested for murder claimed wife committed suicide
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
First Alert: Drier air moving in will lead to cooler nights and a return to sunshine