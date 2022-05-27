10 people arrested after raid on Houston County cock-fighting event

HOUSTON COUNTY Texas (KTRE) - Ten people were arrested after Houston County authorities conducted a raid on a cock fighting event located on private property in the national forest on May 20.

According to a post on the Houston County Sheriff’s Office page, law enforcement received a tip about the cock fighting event.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Grapeland Police Department officers, Crockett PP officers, and Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens responded.

“Approximately 17 Hispanic males were detained,” the Facebook post stated. After an investigation was conducted, 10 of those were arrested and charged with cock fighting which is a state jail felony in Texas. Other charges were also filed including Class C misdemeanors for spectators.”

Pictured are (from left) Patrick Wilkinson, Ignacio Garcia, and Orlando Martinesz-Toledo. (Source: Houston County Jail) (Houston County Jail)

Pictured are (from left) Carlos Gonzalez, Leonardo Aranjo, and Raphael Lemus. (Source: Houston County Jail) (Houston County Jail)

Pictured are (from left) Jesus Lasso, Jose Lemus, and Juan Rocha. (Source: Houston County Jail) (Houston County Sheriff's Office)

Andrew Flores (Source: Houston County Jail) (Houston County jail)

The men who were arrested and charged with cock fighting include Leonardo Aranjo, Andrew Flores, Ignacio Garcia, Carlos Gonzalez, Jesus Jasso, Raphael Lemus, Jose Lemus, Orlando Martinesz-Toledo, Juan Rocha, and Patrick Wilkinson.

Ten vehicles were towed from the scene, the Facebook post stated. One vehicle, cock fighting equipment, 36 live roosters, and a large sum of money were seized.

Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office Facebook page (Houston County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

“If you fight roosters in Houston County, you’re gonna lose more than just the fight,” Sheriff Randy Hargrove said in the Facebook post.

