Balsamic-glazed sausage and peppers by Mama Steph

This one-skillet meal is simple enough for even the most inexperienced of cooks, and it's delicious, of course!(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This balsamic-glazed sausage and pepper skillet is easy enough for the most inexperienced of cooks, and is so full of flavor.

Balsamic-glazed sausage and peppers

Ingredients

12 ounces sweet or hot Italian chicken sausage links, sliced into rounds

1/2 cup minced white onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic or garlic powder

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional...they add heat)

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 bell peppers...one red, one yellow or orange, and one green. seeded and chopped

1 teaspoon dried basil (or three tablespoons fresh basil)

1 teaspoon dried oregano (or three tablespoons fresh oregano)

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

shaved parmesan cheese for topping

Method

Place two tablespoons of the oil in a deep skillet, then add the onion, garlic, and sausage. Cook until sausage is browned, about five minutes.

Add two more tablespoons oil to the skillet, then add all the chopped peppers. Toss gently, then cook for about five more minutes, until the peppers are softened.

Add the pepper flakes, basil and oregano, and stir in.

Add the balsamic vinegar, and stir in.

Cook several more minutes to allow the vinegar to thicken. Taste to see if you’d like to add salt.

Then serve over rice, pasta, zucchini noodles, or alone, and top with a generous sprinkling of shaved parmesan. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

