NISD to begin annual summer meal program
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD will soon begin its program of providing free meals to children throughout the summer while they are away from school. The student nutrition program run in schools throughout the United States is a federal program and this program through the summer from Nac ISD is an extension of it.

“It’s mainly just a way to make sure that children have access to a healthy meal during summer when they are not going to be in school,” said Les Linebarger, head of NISD communications.

The summer nutrition program serves 1-18 year-olds at a variety of locations throughout the town. Each location has a different time to serve food. There are eight locations in total with select windows of operation for each as well. Nac ISD has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club which will be the first location to be open and serving food on Tuesday of next week.

“The only location that will be open next week is at the Boys and Girls Club,” said Linebarger. “The following week starting on June 6 those other locations will come online except for the two that are located at Fredonia hill and at Sacred heart. Those will be simply the week of June 20th.”

NISD locations will also include Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary, Thomas J. Rusk Elementary, Nacogdoches High School and NISD central kitchen. In addition to food, there will also be opportunities to further learning and sharpen reading skills for students who stop by for a free meal. The Rotary Club mobile library will be at the Boys and Girls Club on Mondays and Tuesdays, and Brooks Quinn Jones beginning June 7.

“Students and their parents can come and check out books that they can read during the week,” said Linebarger. “Bring them back in the next week when they are back there and those will always be around the lunch hour.”

