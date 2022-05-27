Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Police in San Antonio area arrest student who threatened to ‘bring AK-47 to school’

Police on Thursday arrested Joel Placencia, 19, of Seguin, after the young man allegedly...
Police on Thursday arrested Joel Placencia, 19, of Seguin, after the young man allegedly threatened to “bring an AK-47 to school.”(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEGUIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police Thursday arrested Joel Placencia, 19, of Seguin, after the young man allegedly made repeated threats about taking his AK-47 to school.

Officers were dispatched to Seguin High School to investigate the threat at about 5:30 p.m. on May 25.

A Seguin High School teacher reported she overheard Placencia making the threat, and when Placencia was questioned by administrators, he allegedly admitted to making the threat.

The investigation allegedly revealed that while speaking to another student, Placencia had threatened several times during the class period that he was going to bring his AK to Seguin High School the following day.

Seguin High School staff made it clear several times to Placencia that the comments where not humorous, and that they needed to cease.

The warnings, however, did not stop Placencia from continuing to make threats about bringing a firearm to the school, police said.

Seguin High School administrators informed officers that Placencia was banned from all campuses for the remainder of the school year.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Placencia for one count of terroristic threat, which was issued by Judge Darrell Hunter.

Placencia was taken into custody at the Seguin Police Department.

Police said any threat made that causes or places the public in fear of imminent serious bodily injury is a serious matter, and will be investigated to the fullest extent.

Seguin Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity, alarming social media postings, or concerning comments at 830-379-2123.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Jcie Blake Little missing since Monday
Missing Nacogdoches County woman found safe
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Saturday night, the Alto Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff's Department responded...
Cherokee County cockfighting ring broken up, arrests pending
Christopher Marriott
Huntington man arrested for murder claimed wife committed suicide

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
Students, faculty and other community members came to grieve together for the loss of Coach...
Community gathers in Palestine for prayer vigil in memory of Coach Michael Coyne
FILE PHOTO - The publication of the list was a response by the Southern Baptist Convention's...
Southern Baptist leaders release secret accused abuser list
CLEAN YOUR BOATS
CLEAN YOUR BOATS
SPLASH DAY
SPLASH DAY