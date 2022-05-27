Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A sunny, warm, and dry Memorial Day weekend on deck for the Piney Woods

Weather Where You Live
A sunny, warm, and dry Memorial Day weekend lies ahead for east Texas.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have rounded out the week with more fantastic weather thanks to the cobalt, clear blue skies, warm temperatures, light winds, and most importantly, the low humidity.

The clear skies and dry air will lead to overnight lows dropping into the lower 60′s tonight.  This will make for another good night to give the air conditioners a break by opening up the windows, allowing some of that fresh air into your home.

With high pressure building back in over the Memorial Day Observance Weekend, we will have sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures quickly warming back up into the lower 90′s each afternoon this long weekend. 

Humidity values will remain tolerable until Sunday and Memorial Day.  By that time, the return of southerly breezes will increase our humidity levels to where the muggy feel will start to re-appear once, again.

We will stay dry before bringing back a low-end, 20% chance of isolated, afternoon showers and thundershowers by next Wednesday when the sea breeze front along the coast may try to bring in a few of these showers inland late in the day.

We will then bump up the rain chance to 30% for Thursday and Friday as some models indicate a weak surface front may try to dip down into our part of the state.  If that front can make it this far south, then that will serve as a focal point to generate a few widely scattered showers late next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

