Vikings DB, Gilmer native Kris Boyd sets up go fun me for Uvalde victims

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Vikings defensive back and former Gilmer Buckeye Kris Boyd is trying to help bring in support for the families of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

“My heart is in Texas,” Boyd said on twitter. “I pray for everyone there, Uvalde specifically. To show love and support along with those who join I created a GoFundMe for the families of the young children and teacher of Robb elementary. This is from a place of love.”

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed and another 17 people were injured at Robb Elementary on Tuesday when 18 year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school and started shooting.

My heart is in Texas. I pray for everyone there, Uvalde specifically. To show love and support along with those who join I created a GoFundMe for the families of the young children and teacher of Robb elementary. This is from a place of love!🤍🕊 https://t.co/1gAd8vV49h — kris boyd™ (@kris23db) May 26, 2022

Boyd has set a goal of $100,000. As of 11:30 a.m. on May 27 the campaign has raised $16,211.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.