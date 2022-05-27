Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Vikings DB, Gilmer native Kris Boyd sets up go fun me for Uvalde victims

Robb Elementary School
Robb Elementary School(Conner Beene)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Vikings defensive back and former Gilmer Buckeye Kris Boyd is trying to help bring in support for the families of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

“My heart is in Texas,” Boyd said on twitter. “I pray for everyone there, Uvalde specifically. To show love and support along with those who join I created a GoFundMe for the families of the young children and teacher of Robb elementary. This is from a place of love.”

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed and another 17 people were injured at Robb Elementary on Tuesday when 18 year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school and started shooting.

Boyd has set a goal of $100,000. As of 11:30 a.m. on May 27 the campaign has raised $16,211.

To donate, click here.

