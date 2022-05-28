American Idol contestant, Tylerite Fritz Hager 3 gives hometown concert

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - American Idol top 5 contestant and East Texan Fritz Hager III came home to Tyler on Friday to perform at a concert for his supporters.

Hager’s homecoming show was held at True Vine Brewing Company in Tyler on Friday. He was fresh off the stage of Kelly and Ryan in New York City, where they interviewed him Friday morning.

