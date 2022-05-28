Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Breezy and very warm for our Sunday and Monday (Memorial Day).
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful, warm, and quiet day today, and thankfully we have many more similar days ahead! Higher pressure has built in over the area and will help temperatures stay very warm and well above average throughout the remainder of the holiday weekend and much of next week. Expect upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine tomorrow with some stout southerly winds. We’ll stay totally dry on Monday (Memorial Day) and Tuesday of next week, and while a few showers will be possible on Wednesday, most of the area will likely stay very warm and mostly dry. Our next cold front will arrive on Thursday but won’t be doing much cooling as it will stall just south of I-20 in the afternoon with our highs likely remaining in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Rain chances will be a bit better along the front, with showers and a few thunderstorms possible at times. The weak cold front will lift back north by Friday, allowing for lower 90s to become more widespread by the start of next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on U.S. 59 near Spence Street.
US 59 north of Lufkin shut down following 18-wheeler crash
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
SBC list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 cases in East Texas
Southern Baptist Convention list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 East Texas cases

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather 5-28-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather 5-28-22
Saturday Morning Weather
Saturday Weather Trivia 5-28-22
Saturday Weather Trivia